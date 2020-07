Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This two story house is light and bright. With high ceilings, 2 in. blinds, 3 full baths, 2 sided fire place between the living & dining area. Jetted tub. spacious garage, loft area great for office or play area. New flooring to be installed. Great location in the heart of Plano near hospital, shops, bus station, schools, restaurants and more. Application fee of $50 per person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds