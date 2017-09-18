1809 W Spring Creek Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Rare 1-story condo in Plano with brand NEW wood floors and no carpet. South facing home that brings bright and warm sunglight into the house. Spacious living room separates Master bedroom and other bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and access to private fenced patio. Refridgerator included with Washer & Dryer hookups. All electric. Owner pays for HOA, which includes all exterior maintainence and lawn mowing. 1 pet under 25lbs allowed. 2 assigned parking space directly behind the unit. Enter and exit the home ONLY through the front door. DO NOT touch touch the lock or use the back patio door in kitchen.