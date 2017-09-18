All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1809 W Spring Creek Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1809 W Spring Creek Parkway

1809 West Spring Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1809 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Rare 1-story condo in Plano with brand NEW wood floors and no carpet. South facing home that brings bright and warm sunglight into the house. Spacious living room separates Master bedroom and other bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and access to private fenced patio. Refridgerator included with Washer & Dryer hookups. All electric. Owner pays for HOA, which includes all exterior maintainence and lawn mowing. 1 pet under 25lbs allowed. 2 assigned parking space directly behind the unit. Enter and exit the home ONLY through the front door. DO NOT touch touch the lock or use the back patio door in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway have any available units?
1809 W Spring Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway have?
Some of 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1809 W Spring Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway offers parking.
Does 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 W Spring Creek Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District