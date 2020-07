1809 Los Rios Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WONDERFUL UPDATED CUSTOM HOME IN A GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY. RECENTLY UPDATED : GRANITE-SINK-FAUCET-STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN; PAINT; NEW MIRRORS, FAUCETS AND SINKS IN BATHROOMS; NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, CEILING FANS; PAINTED PANELING & WAINSCOT; CARPET IN LR;, SKIP TROWEL WALLS & WHITE CABINETS; C-TILE C-TOPS IN HALL BATH WITH COORDINATING TEXTURED & PAINTED WALLS; VERY HIGH CEILING IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. NEW ROOF, KITCHEN OPENS TO BREAKFAST AREA AND FAMILY ROOM. CORNER LOT, LARGE BACK YARD. minimum 2 year lease required. $100 application fee per family.