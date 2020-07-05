Location, location, location. Updated 3bed 2bath home in a quite neighborhood in the center of . Minutes away from the schools, hospital, North Dallas Tollway, 121, and George Brush Tollway. Not far from 75. New AC in 2015.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 Nest Place have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 1807 Nest Place have?
Some of 1807 Nest Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Nest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Nest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.