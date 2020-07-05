All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1807 Nest Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1807 Nest Place
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:15 PM

1807 Nest Place

1807 Nest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1807 Nest Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location. Updated 3bed 2bath home in a quite neighborhood in the center of . Minutes away from the schools, hospital, North Dallas Tollway, 121, and George Brush Tollway. Not far from 75. New AC in 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Nest Place have any available units?
1807 Nest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Nest Place have?
Some of 1807 Nest Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Nest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Nest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Nest Place pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Nest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1807 Nest Place offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Nest Place offers parking.
Does 1807 Nest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Nest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Nest Place have a pool?
No, 1807 Nest Place does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Nest Place have accessible units?
No, 1807 Nest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Nest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Nest Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District