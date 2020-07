Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated beautiful single story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Plano near Williams High School. This home features Spacious living and formal dining area. Ceramic Tile in the kitchen, hallway and baths. Open floorplan has living area open to den or dining area for flexibility. Property includes refrigerator, full size washer and dryer, Oversized fenced backyard with open patio area. Excellent location on cul-du-sac for limited traffic.