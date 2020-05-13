All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:44 AM

1804 Usa Drive

1804 Usa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Usa Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely and beautifully updated home in a lovely neighborhood! No carpet! Vaulted ceilings! Freshly painted. Two living areas. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms and family room. Updated kitchen includes granite countertops, soft-close cabinets, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, refrigerator, and large pantry. Both bathrooms have granite countertops with double sinks, high vanities and medicine cabinets. Master bath also includes a skylight, jetted tub and frameless shower. Washer & dryer included. Large treed backyard and extended patio. This home is a beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Usa Drive have any available units?
1804 Usa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Usa Drive have?
Some of 1804 Usa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Usa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Usa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Usa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Usa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1804 Usa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Usa Drive offers parking.
Does 1804 Usa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 Usa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Usa Drive have a pool?
No, 1804 Usa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Usa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Usa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Usa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Usa Drive has units with dishwashers.

