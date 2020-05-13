1804 Usa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely and beautifully updated home in a lovely neighborhood! No carpet! Vaulted ceilings! Freshly painted. Two living areas. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms and family room. Updated kitchen includes granite countertops, soft-close cabinets, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, refrigerator, and large pantry. Both bathrooms have granite countertops with double sinks, high vanities and medicine cabinets. Master bath also includes a skylight, jetted tub and frameless shower. Washer & dryer included. Large treed backyard and extended patio. This home is a beauty!