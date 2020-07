Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01c4bc507f ---- Spacious one story home available in Plano ISD! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 1978 located in a matured neighborhood of Plano features and open floor plan with separate dining room, and beautiful fireplace in living room, New flooring in the bedrooms, and 2 car garage. Priced to lease for immediate move-in.