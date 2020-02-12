LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE VANITIES AND SHOWER, SITTING AREA IN MASTER BEDROOM. SPRINKLER SYSTEM, PATIO AND NICE DECK IN LARGE BACK YARD. occupied till 5-31. Available for move in June 10th
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1708 Valencia Drive have any available units?
1708 Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Valencia Drive have?
Some of 1708 Valencia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.