Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 bedroom home in North Plano south of Legacy and Custer in Hunters Ridge Subdivision. Beautiful well maintain home offers two living areas with quality wood laminate floors, fireplace and wet bar. Open to spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. Split bedrooms give you privacy in your master suite with separate shower and tub. All bedrooms are good size. Nice backyard with trees, sprinkler system and covered patio. Pets are case by case. Pictures are before tenant moved in.