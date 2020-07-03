All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1624 Chester Drive

1624 Chester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Chester Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner location located in highly desired Cross Creek West. 4 bed, 2.5 bath, is large in size with 2,500+ sq ft. 2 living rooms and large formal dining room for entertaining family and friends. Plenty of natural light with skylight in kitchen! Granite counters, stainless appliances and island for making meals! Large breakfast bar with open concept to family living room. Split floor plan, huge master suite with separate vanities, separate walk in closets, garden tum and standing shower. High fenced and grass backyard. NO PETS PERMITTED. Schedule your showing, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Chester Drive have any available units?
1624 Chester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Chester Drive have?
Some of 1624 Chester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Chester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Chester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Chester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Chester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1624 Chester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Chester Drive offers parking.
Does 1624 Chester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Chester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Chester Drive have a pool?
No, 1624 Chester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Chester Drive have accessible units?
No, 1624 Chester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Chester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Chester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

