1624 Chester Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Corner location located in highly desired Cross Creek West. 4 bed, 2.5 bath, is large in size with 2,500+ sq ft. 2 living rooms and large formal dining room for entertaining family and friends. Plenty of natural light with skylight in kitchen! Granite counters, stainless appliances and island for making meals! Large breakfast bar with open concept to family living room. Split floor plan, huge master suite with separate vanities, separate walk in closets, garden tum and standing shower. High fenced and grass backyard. NO PETS PERMITTED. Schedule your showing, this won't last long!