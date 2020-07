Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this recently updated 1 story located within Plano ISD. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, no carpet. Kitchen updates include white cabinets, granite counter tops, under-mounted sink, and ss appliances with REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Both bathrooms have been updated with tub, tile, vanity, and toilets. Laundry is located in the garage with a WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. Fenced backyard with spacious covered patio.