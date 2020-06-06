Rent Calculator
1613 Janice Drive
1613 Janice Drive
1613 Janice Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1613 Janice Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Month to month rental only. Priced WAY below market value.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1613 Janice Drive have any available units?
1613 Janice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1613 Janice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Janice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Janice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Janice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1613 Janice Drive offer parking?
No, 1613 Janice Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Janice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Janice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Janice Drive have a pool?
No, 1613 Janice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Janice Drive have accessible units?
No, 1613 Janice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Janice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Janice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Janice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Janice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
