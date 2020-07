Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Well maintained 3-2-2 half duplex in Plano. Large spacious living room with gas log fireplace. Nice laminate floors throughout. Master has wall of closets and double sinks in vanity which is separate from tub area. Lots of closet-storage space. Granite countertops in kitchen, double ovens. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with generous closets. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.

OWNER OPEN TO ACCEPTING SECTION 8 VOUCHERS