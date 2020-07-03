1609 Simsbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing space inside & out*And added Bonus; NO CARPET*Kitchen features beautiful granite counter*40 inch cabinets*Breakfast bar opens to breakfast nook and large family room with gas log fireplace* 2 sleeping room and downstairs, with full guest bath, perfect for office or study*Master suite with jetted tub and separate shower and*Spacious sleeping rooms upstairs and another Bonus, game-room or extra play area. Nice size backyard with brand new FENCE great for outside entertaining. Lawn service included.