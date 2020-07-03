All apartments in Plano
1609 Simsbury Drive

1609 Simsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Simsbury Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing space inside & out*And added Bonus; NO CARPET*Kitchen features beautiful granite counter*40 inch cabinets*Breakfast bar opens to breakfast nook and large family room with gas log fireplace* 2 sleeping room and downstairs, with full guest bath, perfect for office or study*Master suite with jetted tub and separate shower and*Spacious sleeping rooms upstairs and another Bonus, game-room or extra play area. Nice size backyard with brand new FENCE great for outside entertaining. Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Simsbury Drive have any available units?
1609 Simsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Simsbury Drive have?
Some of 1609 Simsbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Simsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Simsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Simsbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Simsbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1609 Simsbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Simsbury Drive offers parking.
Does 1609 Simsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Simsbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Simsbury Drive have a pool?
No, 1609 Simsbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Simsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Simsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Simsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Simsbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

