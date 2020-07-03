Rent Calculator
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1529 Valencia Drive
1529 Valencia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1529 Valencia Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1529 Valencia Drive have any available units?
1529 Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1529 Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Valencia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Valencia Drive offer parking?
No, 1529 Valencia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 1529 Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1529 Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Valencia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Valencia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Valencia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
