Plano, TX
1523 Windy Meadow Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:45 AM

1523 Windy Meadow Drive

1523 Windy Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Windy Meadow Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms House Has Been Totally Transformed into a Bright and Modern home. Every detail has been carefully selected and quality crafted. Open kitchen concept combines with modern living space. Highlights include New Floor, New Bathrooms, New Kitchen and New Appliances and Much more to list here…Enjoy the shaded backyard or walk to the neighborhood park down the street. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park, school & shopping centers this home is sure to go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Windy Meadow Drive have any available units?
1523 Windy Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Windy Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1523 Windy Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Windy Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Windy Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Windy Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Windy Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1523 Windy Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1523 Windy Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1523 Windy Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Windy Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Windy Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1523 Windy Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Windy Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1523 Windy Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Windy Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Windy Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

