1523 Windy Meadow Drive

Amenities
This 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms House Has Been Totally Transformed into a Bright and Modern home. Every detail has been carefully selected and quality crafted. Open kitchen concept combines with modern living space. Highlights include New Floor, New Bathrooms, New Kitchen and New Appliances and Much more to list here…Enjoy the shaded backyard or walk to the neighborhood park down the street. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park, school & shopping centers this home is sure to go fast!