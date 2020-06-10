1521 Lucas Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely fully updated property, it features 4 bedrooms, absolutely gorgeous inside. Updated kitchen, updated flooring. Furniture shown in photos are not included. The property has a big backyard, open space concept, lots of natural lights, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertop, separate utility room. Conveniently located in Plano, with quick distance to many shops. Please use TAR Application Forms, pet deposit is $250 to $300 depending on size of pet, application fee is $55 per adult and can be paid by PayPal, Venmo or Cash App. NO FURNITURE, FRIDGE IS NEGOTIABLE. Please note, this property does not have garage.