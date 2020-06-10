All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:03 PM

1521 Lucas Terrace

1521 Lucas Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Lucas Terrace, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely fully updated property, it features 4 bedrooms, absolutely gorgeous inside. Updated kitchen, updated flooring. Furniture shown in photos are not included. The property has a big backyard, open space concept, lots of natural lights, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertop, separate utility room. Conveniently located in Plano, with quick distance to many shops. Please use TAR Application Forms, pet deposit is $250 to $300 depending on size of pet, application fee is $55 per adult and can be paid by PayPal, Venmo or Cash App. NO FURNITURE, FRIDGE IS NEGOTIABLE. Please note, this property does not have garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Lucas Terrace have any available units?
1521 Lucas Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Lucas Terrace have?
Some of 1521 Lucas Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Lucas Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Lucas Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Lucas Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Lucas Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Lucas Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Lucas Terrace offers parking.
Does 1521 Lucas Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Lucas Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Lucas Terrace have a pool?
No, 1521 Lucas Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Lucas Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1521 Lucas Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Lucas Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Lucas Terrace has units with dishwashers.

