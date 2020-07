Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wow amazing home in a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths, 3 living areas and 2 fireplaces. Also 3 car garage! New granite, backsplash, gas cooktop in kitchen and new granite in master bath. This home is loaded with built-ins and tons of storage! Beautiful outdoor entertaining area. Great location near shopping and entertainment. Also professionally managed by a property management company. Hurry... It will lease quick!