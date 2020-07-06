All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1513 Geneva Lane

1513 Geneva Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Geneva Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Completely renovated and turn key transitional designed home is perfect for living and entertaining! Meticulously remodeled with beautiful and sleek updated finishes, this 4 bed home boasts an open floor plan, a cook’s kitchen with ample storage, a spacious master suite featuring a spa-like bath and double walk-in closets. Relax in one of the two living spaces with the stunning fireplace as a focal point. Enjoy the green backyard and garden while dining alfresco on the oversized and covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Geneva Lane have any available units?
1513 Geneva Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Geneva Lane have?
Some of 1513 Geneva Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Geneva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Geneva Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Geneva Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Geneva Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1513 Geneva Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Geneva Lane offers parking.
Does 1513 Geneva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Geneva Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Geneva Lane have a pool?
No, 1513 Geneva Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Geneva Lane have accessible units?
No, 1513 Geneva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Geneva Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Geneva Lane has units with dishwashers.

