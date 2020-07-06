1513 Geneva Lane

Amenities
Completely renovated and turn key transitional designed home is perfect for living and entertaining! Meticulously remodeled with beautiful and sleek updated finishes, this 4 bed home boasts an open floor plan, a cook’s kitchen with ample storage, a spacious master suite featuring a spa-like bath and double walk-in closets. Relax in one of the two living spaces with the stunning fireplace as a focal point. Enjoy the green backyard and garden while dining alfresco on the oversized and covered patio!