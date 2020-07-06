1513 Geneva Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Completely renovated and turn key transitional designed home is perfect for living and entertaining! Meticulously remodeled with beautiful and sleek updated finishes, this 4 bed home boasts an open floor plan, a cook’s kitchen with ample storage, a spacious master suite featuring a spa-like bath and double walk-in closets. Relax in one of the two living spaces with the stunning fireplace as a focal point. Enjoy the green backyard and garden while dining alfresco on the oversized and covered patio!