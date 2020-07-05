All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1512 Watch Hill Drive

1512 Watch Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Watch Hill Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Beautiful 1 story home on corner lot in Old Shepard Place! Previous Pierce Model Home with open and flexible floorplan includes high ceilings, granite countertops, double ovens, hardwood floors, 2 inch blinds, surround sound, gas fireplace, available security system, and sprinkler system. Great backyard for entertaining with covered patio and basketball hoop with its own cement pad! Alley parking with 2 car garage. New Roof July 2016. Pets are on a case to case basis. HOA is included in monthly rent. $45 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, security system, lawn care. Please use TAR residential lease application form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Watch Hill Drive have any available units?
1512 Watch Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Watch Hill Drive have?
Some of 1512 Watch Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Watch Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Watch Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Watch Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Watch Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Watch Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Watch Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1512 Watch Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Watch Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Watch Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 Watch Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Watch Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1512 Watch Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Watch Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Watch Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

