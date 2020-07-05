1512 Watch Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 1 story home on corner lot in Old Shepard Place! Previous Pierce Model Home with open and flexible floorplan includes high ceilings, granite countertops, double ovens, hardwood floors, 2 inch blinds, surround sound, gas fireplace, available security system, and sprinkler system. Great backyard for entertaining with covered patio and basketball hoop with its own cement pad! Alley parking with 2 car garage. New Roof July 2016. Pets are on a case to case basis. HOA is included in monthly rent. $45 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, security system, lawn care. Please use TAR residential lease application form.