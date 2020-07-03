All apartments in Plano
1512 Endicott Dr.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:45 AM

1512 Endicott Dr.

1512 Endicott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Endicott Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom in Plano! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Spacious 4 Bedroom in Plano! Legacy Built Home! Great curb appeal with red brick and lush landscaping. Enjoy the large kitchen with center island, brand new gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. Two dining areas, great combo formals! Dramatically curved archways. Cozy gas burning fireplace in the large living room. Over-sized, split Master Suite with sitting area. Master Bath complete with dual vanities, dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and WIC. Established neighborhood features jogging-bike trails to enjoy. Conveniently located near Hoblitzelle Park and The Courses at Watters Creek. Near 121, Dallas N Tollway, and 75. Close to high-end shopping, including Allen Premium Outlets and Shops at Legacy! Plano ISD!

(RLNE2482502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Endicott Dr. have any available units?
1512 Endicott Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Endicott Dr. have?
Some of 1512 Endicott Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Endicott Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Endicott Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Endicott Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Endicott Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Endicott Dr. offer parking?
No, 1512 Endicott Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Endicott Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Endicott Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Endicott Dr. have a pool?
No, 1512 Endicott Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Endicott Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1512 Endicott Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Endicott Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Endicott Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

