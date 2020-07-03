1512 Endicott Dr.

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom in Plano! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Spacious 4 Bedroom in Plano! Legacy Built Home! Great curb appeal with red brick and lush landscaping. Enjoy the large kitchen with center island, brand new gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. Two dining areas, great combo formals! Dramatically curved archways. Cozy gas burning fireplace in the large living room. Over-sized, split Master Suite with sitting area. Master Bath complete with dual vanities, dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and WIC. Established neighborhood features jogging-bike trails to enjoy. Conveniently located near Hoblitzelle Park and The Courses at Watters Creek. Near 121, Dallas N Tollway, and 75. Close to high-end shopping, including Allen Premium Outlets and Shops at Legacy! Plano ISD!



(RLNE2482502)