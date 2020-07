Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC LOCATION!! This well maintained home is located within walking distance to both elementary and middle schools...directly across from park and jogging trails. Nice neighborhood with no HOA. This spacious home has been well cared for and is move in ready just waiting for your personal touches. Complete with 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, separate laundry with space for second fridge, WB fireplace, and wet bar.