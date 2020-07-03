All apartments in Plano
1505 Lodengreen Ct
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:03 PM

1505 Lodengreen Ct

1505 Lodengreen Court · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Lodengreen Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great property in well established neighborhood - Property Id: 202253

Convenient location to Highway Alma & 75.
Close to shopping center.
Nice and very well cared one story home in PLANO for lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202253
Property Id 202253

(RLNE5557989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Lodengreen Ct have any available units?
1505 Lodengreen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Lodengreen Ct have?
Some of 1505 Lodengreen Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Lodengreen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Lodengreen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Lodengreen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Lodengreen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Lodengreen Ct offer parking?
No, 1505 Lodengreen Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1505 Lodengreen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Lodengreen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Lodengreen Ct have a pool?
No, 1505 Lodengreen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Lodengreen Ct have accessible units?
No, 1505 Lodengreen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Lodengreen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Lodengreen Ct has units with dishwashers.

