1501 Hawthorne Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED HOME FOR STYLISH AND DIGNIFIED LIVING. UPDATED KITCHEN, BATHS. BRAND NEW WHOLE-HOUSE PAINT AND ALL BRAND NEW FLOORING. RECENT NEW AC, FURNACE, ROOF, WINDOWS. PROFESSIONAL AIR DUCT CLEANING. FULL [UPDATED] BATH PLUS UPDATED MASTER HALF BATH. COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR, CLOTHES WASHER AND DRYER; BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER AND HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL GAS RANGE [STOVE]. ATTACHED ONE-CAR GARAGE. 1 LIVING ROOM WITH RAISED-CEILING, 3 BEDROOMS, ONE AND A HALF BATHROOMS. SPACIOUS BACK YARD PLUS STORAGE SHED. WALKING DISTANCE TO LOVELY PARK, WOODSY WALKING TRAILS. Close to historical downtown. EMAIL INQUIRIES TO RECEIVE PRE-SHOWING QUESTIONNAIRE