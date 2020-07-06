1501 Amazon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated! Rare find in Plano ISD. Gorgeous granite countertops. Living area features vaulted ceilings. Wet bar in family room with plenty of room to entertain. Updated bathroom and fantastic master retreat. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.