Updated! Rare find in Plano ISD. Gorgeous granite countertops. Living area features vaulted ceilings. Wet bar in family room with plenty of room to entertain. Updated bathroom and fantastic master retreat. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 Amazon Drive have any available units?
1501 Amazon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Amazon Drive have?
Some of 1501 Amazon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Amazon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Amazon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Amazon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Amazon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Amazon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Amazon Drive offers parking.
Does 1501 Amazon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Amazon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Amazon Drive have a pool?
No, 1501 Amazon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Amazon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1501 Amazon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Amazon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Amazon Drive has units with dishwashers.
