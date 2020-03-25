All apartments in Plano
1424 Clarinet Lane

1424 Clarinet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Clarinet Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Town home features 2 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and attached 2 car garage. Open Living with 20' vaulted ceiling. Fresh paint throughout. Plantation Shudders. Security System. Study with interior french doors. Stunning hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Tile in all wet areas. Ceiling fans. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and 42 in cabinets. Master bedroom is complete with over sized master bath w jetted tub, separate shower and his-hers vanity area. Attached baths for both upstairs bedrooms. Enjoy the Urban lifestyle in Historic downtown Plano! Walking distance to DART, Haggard Park,Farmers Market, Restaurant’s & Shopping. Easy access to 75 and George Bush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Clarinet Lane have any available units?
1424 Clarinet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Clarinet Lane have?
Some of 1424 Clarinet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Clarinet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Clarinet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Clarinet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Clarinet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1424 Clarinet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Clarinet Lane offers parking.
Does 1424 Clarinet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Clarinet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Clarinet Lane have a pool?
No, 1424 Clarinet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Clarinet Lane have accessible units?
No, 1424 Clarinet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Clarinet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Clarinet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

