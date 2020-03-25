1424 Clarinet Lane

Amenities

Executive Town home features 2 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and attached 2 car garage. Open Living with 20' vaulted ceiling. Fresh paint throughout. Plantation Shudders. Security System. Study with interior french doors. Stunning hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Tile in all wet areas. Ceiling fans. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and 42 in cabinets. Master bedroom is complete with over sized master bath w jetted tub, separate shower and his-hers vanity area. Attached baths for both upstairs bedrooms. Enjoy the Urban lifestyle in Historic downtown Plano! Walking distance to DART, Haggard Park,Farmers Market, Restaurant’s & Shopping. Easy access to 75 and George Bush.