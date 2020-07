Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

A complete separate private portion of the house with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bath available near Plano Parkway and Los Rios. Additional 3rd Master bedroom available if somebody needs it for extra $200. Refrigerator, washer and Dryer included. Separate control for AC and Heater. Granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Free WiFi. Entrance from the middle left side of the house.