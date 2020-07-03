All apartments in Plano
1325 Sheila Drive
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:47 PM

1325 Sheila Drive

1325 Sheila Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1325 Sheila Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location...Location...Newly updated , spacious 3 bedrooms with private master upstairs. Skylights in dining with new laminate flooring throughout (NO CARPET). Freshly painted with neutral colors. Ceiling fans, wood shutters throughout. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and new granite counter tops and new appliances. Low maintenance yard. Centrally located in Plano-close to Highway 75, schools, and shopping.
Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included.
Two years lease is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Sheila Drive have any available units?
1325 Sheila Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Sheila Drive have?
Some of 1325 Sheila Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Sheila Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Sheila Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Sheila Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Sheila Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1325 Sheila Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Sheila Drive offers parking.
Does 1325 Sheila Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Sheila Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Sheila Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Sheila Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Sheila Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Sheila Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Sheila Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Sheila Drive has units with dishwashers.

