1325 Sheila Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location...Location...Newly updated , spacious 3 bedrooms with private master upstairs. Skylights in dining with new laminate flooring throughout (NO CARPET). Freshly painted with neutral colors. Ceiling fans, wood shutters throughout. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and new granite counter tops and new appliances. Low maintenance yard. Centrally located in Plano-close to Highway 75, schools, and shopping.

Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included.

Two years lease is preferred.