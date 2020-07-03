All apartments in Plano
1325 Kesser Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:01 AM

1325 Kesser Drive

1325 Kesser Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Kesser Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained home for rent in a quiet Plano neighborhood in close proximity to schools. This home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 recently remodeled baths. Oversize master with separate shower and jetted tub. The very open floor plan includes a sunken living area as well as a separate dining area and wet bar. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances, including the refrigerator. The home also has a separate laundry room that has a washer and dryer that are included in the lease. Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Kesser Drive have any available units?
1325 Kesser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Kesser Drive have?
Some of 1325 Kesser Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Kesser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Kesser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Kesser Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Kesser Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1325 Kesser Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Kesser Drive offers parking.
Does 1325 Kesser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Kesser Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Kesser Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Kesser Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Kesser Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Kesser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Kesser Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Kesser Drive has units with dishwashers.

