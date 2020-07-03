1325 Kesser Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained home for rent in a quiet Plano neighborhood in close proximity to schools. This home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 recently remodeled baths. Oversize master with separate shower and jetted tub. The very open floor plan includes a sunken living area as well as a separate dining area and wet bar. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances, including the refrigerator. The home also has a separate laundry room that has a washer and dryer that are included in the lease. Minimum 1 year lease.