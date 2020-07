Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home facing South, laminate wood floor in living, kitchen areas. Kitchen has granite counters, nice cabinets, white appliances, breakfast nook, formal dining, large master down. Living room has vaulted ceilings with built-ins, fireplace. Great location in Plano!



The Listing agent is outside the country....Please e-mail or text if you have any questions.....Also allow 12 hours (time difference) for a reply.