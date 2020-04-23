1309 Mossvine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated & Super Clean!Warm laminate wood flooring, fresh paint & updated lighting through Stacked Formals.Laminate continues into the Family Rm with vaulted ceiling & cozy stone fireplace. Updated Kitchen features granite with subway tile backsplash, SS electric range, built in microwave, & dishwasher.Spacious Master Bdrm has fresh carpet, neutral paint, custom closet system & private bath updated with c tile & granite. 2 Secondary bedrooms have fresh paint & carpet & updated fans. Hall bath is also updated with c-tile & granite.Private fenced backyard has gorgeous mature trees with lots of shady play space. Close to local schools, parks, & local business. Apply Online!