1309 Mossvine Drive

1309 Mossvine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Mossvine Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated & Super Clean!Warm laminate wood flooring, fresh paint & updated lighting through Stacked Formals.Laminate continues into the Family Rm with vaulted ceiling & cozy stone fireplace. Updated Kitchen features granite with subway tile backsplash, SS electric range, built in microwave, & dishwasher.Spacious Master Bdrm has fresh carpet, neutral paint, custom closet system & private bath updated with c tile & granite. 2 Secondary bedrooms have fresh paint & carpet & updated fans. Hall bath is also updated with c-tile & granite.Private fenced backyard has gorgeous mature trees with lots of shady play space. Close to local schools, parks, & local business. Apply Online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Mossvine Drive have any available units?
1309 Mossvine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Mossvine Drive have?
Some of 1309 Mossvine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Mossvine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Mossvine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Mossvine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Mossvine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1309 Mossvine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Mossvine Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 Mossvine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Mossvine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Mossvine Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 Mossvine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Mossvine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Mossvine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Mossvine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Mossvine Drive has units with dishwashers.

