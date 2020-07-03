All apartments in Plano
1305 Minter Road

1305 Minter Road · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Minter Road, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1-Story home in Plano, Texas - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage! - WE HAVE ONE APPLICATION IN PROCESS. AWAIT APPROVAL + SIGNED LEASE. Available for JUNE move in! 1-Story home in Plano, Texas! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage (attached), no carpet! Lots of updates! Currently tenant occupied. Near shops and schools. Owner must approve all applications and pets. $350 pet fee and $50 additional pet. Owner does not accept vouchers. $45 app fee per adult. Online applications and minimum qualifications posted at www.reedycreekms.com. Tenants responsible for utilities and renter's insurance.

(RLNE4722333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Minter Road have any available units?
1305 Minter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1305 Minter Road currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Minter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Minter Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Minter Road is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Minter Road offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Minter Road offers parking.
Does 1305 Minter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Minter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Minter Road have a pool?
No, 1305 Minter Road does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Minter Road have accessible units?
No, 1305 Minter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Minter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Minter Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Minter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Minter Road does not have units with air conditioning.

