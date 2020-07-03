1305 Minter Road

Amenities

1-Story home in Plano, Texas - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage! - WE HAVE ONE APPLICATION IN PROCESS. AWAIT APPROVAL + SIGNED LEASE. Available for JUNE move in! 1-Story home in Plano, Texas! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage (attached), no carpet! Lots of updates! Currently tenant occupied. Near shops and schools. Owner must approve all applications and pets. $350 pet fee and $50 additional pet. Owner does not accept vouchers. $45 app fee per adult. Online applications and minimum qualifications posted at www.reedycreekms.com. Tenants responsible for utilities and renter's insurance.



(RLNE4722333)