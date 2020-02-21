All apartments in Plano
1220 Baxter Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:19 AM

1220 Baxter Drive

1220 Baxter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Baxter Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful wooded creek lot with large secluded backyard & deck overlooking creek.
Very close to walking path, Hoblitzelle Park & great schools.
3 BR, 2 bath, 2 living areas with large brick fireplace & laminated wood floor in living room.
New HVAC,water heater & roof- owner installing new granite counter tops & updating bathrooms prior to lease start date.
Best landlords ever!!
Will be available to move in May 1st. New photos will be posted in April
Contact Robin Schofield 214 454 4323 or Francie 214 929 0211 email kiwis10706@aol.com. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Baxter Drive have any available units?
1220 Baxter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Baxter Drive have?
Some of 1220 Baxter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Baxter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Baxter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Baxter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Baxter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Baxter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Baxter Drive offers parking.
Does 1220 Baxter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Baxter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Baxter Drive have a pool?
No, 1220 Baxter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Baxter Drive have accessible units?
No, 1220 Baxter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Baxter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Baxter Drive has units with dishwashers.

