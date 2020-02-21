1220 Baxter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Beautiful wooded creek lot with large secluded backyard & deck overlooking creek.

Very close to walking path, Hoblitzelle Park & great schools.

3 BR, 2 bath, 2 living areas with large brick fireplace & laminated wood floor in living room.

New HVAC,water heater & roof- owner installing new granite counter tops & updating bathrooms prior to lease start date.

Best landlords ever!!

Will be available to move in May 1st. New photos will be posted in April

Contact Robin Schofield 214 454 4323 or Francie 214 929 0211 email kiwis10706@aol.com. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.