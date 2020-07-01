1213 Gordon Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! This amazing home is ready for immediate move in and rests on a corner lot, has a nice covered patio, and is packed with upgrades. The floor plan is extremely spacious and is a great use of space. The home is light and bright and looks amazing with hand scraped hardwoods throughout much of the home. This will not last long! Annual HOA dues are $440.00, which is divided by 12, and 1-12 ($37.00) added to the monthly rent ($1,895.00) for a total monthly lease payment of $1,932.00 ($1895.00 + $37.00). MOVE IN TODAY!