Plano, TX
1213 Gordon Oaks Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 9:39 PM

1213 Gordon Oaks Drive

1213 Gordon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Gordon Oaks Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT!! This amazing home is ready for immediate move in and rests on a corner lot, has a nice covered patio, and is packed with upgrades. The floor plan is extremely spacious and is a great use of space. The home is light and bright and looks amazing with hand scraped hardwoods throughout much of the home. This will not last long! Annual HOA dues are $440.00, which is divided by 12, and 1-12 ($37.00) added to the monthly rent ($1,895.00) for a total monthly lease payment of $1,932.00 ($1895.00 + $37.00). MOVE IN TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive have any available units?
1213 Gordon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Gordon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Gordon Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

