1212 Glyndon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open Bright 4 Bedroom single house in Plano ISD and convenient located to 75, shopping, restaurants, parks and trails.This cozy north facing updated property has tiles throughout main area and laminate floors in all bedrooms. New water heater 2017, refrigerator, washer dryer included, pullout kitchen faucet, water filter, granite kitchen countertop. The 4th bedroom with French doors and closets can be easily converted to study room, or small game or movie room. You want call this home with the beautiful backyard with covered patio and storage building. Come and show it, this one will not last! Pet case by case.