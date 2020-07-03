All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:18 PM

1212 Glyndon Drive

1212 Glyndon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Glyndon Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open Bright 4 Bedroom single house in Plano ISD and convenient located to 75, shopping, restaurants, parks and trails.This cozy north facing updated property has tiles throughout main area and laminate floors in all bedrooms. New water heater 2017, refrigerator, washer dryer included, pullout kitchen faucet, water filter, granite kitchen countertop. The 4th bedroom with French doors and closets can be easily converted to study room, or small game or movie room. You want call this home with the beautiful backyard with covered patio and storage building. Come and show it, this one will not last! Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Glyndon Drive have any available units?
1212 Glyndon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Glyndon Drive have?
Some of 1212 Glyndon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Glyndon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Glyndon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Glyndon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Glyndon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Glyndon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Glyndon Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Glyndon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Glyndon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Glyndon Drive have a pool?
No, 1212 Glyndon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Glyndon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Glyndon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Glyndon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Glyndon Drive has units with dishwashers.

