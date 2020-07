Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Carpet! Brand New Designer Painting! Brand New Mini Blinds! Brand New Microwave! Nice duplex with laminate wood floor downstairs, open floor plan, 2 master rooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms, balcony upstairs, this is very popular for single professionals or couple. HOA included! HOA mows the front and side yard. Tenant takes care of the fenced backyard. Come and show it before it's gone! Pet case by case.