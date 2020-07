Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Recently remodeled. New painting, new flooring throughout the whole house. Newly remodeled hallway shower room. Bright and spacious kitchen with new granite countertop, dishwasher and range hood, new LED light bulbs in the living room, formal dining and breakfast room.

Master suite accented by French doors which lead into the master bath.

Fabulous location within minutes of I-75 and Legacy Drive, West Plano location and schools. Landlord maintains the yard.