Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and UPDATED 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms. Open floor plan with Granite Counter tops, Two living areas, Wood floors and Wood look tile. The backyard is quite the eye catcher and it has a brand new deck. Say hello to your next home! Comes with Refrigerator.