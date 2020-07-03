1112 Gordon Oaks Drive

Amenities

FOR RENT!! There is something to be said about the architectural design of the 80’s homes….so much character!! This property is stunning inside and out. Has three bedrooms with master down and two secondary bedrooms upstairs along with a loft that has a door but overlooks the downstairs living area….very neat feature of the home. Another must see and will not last long. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1,895 (base rent) + $40 (annual HOA fee is $480; divided by 12 = $40) = $1,935 total monthly payment. Showing agents - see Private Remarks for leasing gudelines. FOR RENT!!!