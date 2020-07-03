All apartments in Plano
1112 Gordon Oaks Drive
1112 Gordon Oaks Drive

1112 Gordon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
1112 Gordon Oaks Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
parking
garage
FOR RENT!! There is something to be said about the architectural design of the 80’s homes….so much character!! This property is stunning inside and out. Has three bedrooms with master down and two secondary bedrooms upstairs along with a loft that has a door but overlooks the downstairs living area….very neat feature of the home. Another must see and will not last long. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1,895 (base rent) + $40 (annual HOA fee is $480; divided by 12 = $40) = $1,935 total monthly payment. Showing agents - see Private Remarks for leasing gudelines. FOR RENT!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

