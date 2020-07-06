All apartments in Plano
/
Plano, TX
/
1009 Ridgefield Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

1009 Ridgefield Drive

1009 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Ridgefield Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 4BdRm in PISD! Large LvRm features warm laminate wood floors, cozy WB fireplace, accent beams, updated lighting & open to Kitchen. Eat In Kitchen is updated with high quality granite & decorator backsplash, SS appliances, 42in Shaker cabinets, updated lighting, & SS Refrigerator. 4th BdRm or 2nd LV off kitchen. 2 Large secondary BdRms share hall bath with granite and tile updates. Spacious Master BdRm has lots of closet space and gorgeous Mstr Bth with dual sinks and oversized step in shower. Covered patio with ceiling fan makes great outdoor living space. Large private yard & full 2 car garage out back! Minutes to GBT & 75, and Dart. 3D Virtual Tour. Apply Online $50 fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
1009 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Ridgefield Drive have?
Some of 1009 Ridgefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Ridgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1009 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Ridgefield Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Ridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Ridgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
