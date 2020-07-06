1009 Ridgefield Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 4BdRm in PISD! Large LvRm features warm laminate wood floors, cozy WB fireplace, accent beams, updated lighting & open to Kitchen. Eat In Kitchen is updated with high quality granite & decorator backsplash, SS appliances, 42in Shaker cabinets, updated lighting, & SS Refrigerator. 4th BdRm or 2nd LV off kitchen. 2 Large secondary BdRms share hall bath with granite and tile updates. Spacious Master BdRm has lots of closet space and gorgeous Mstr Bth with dual sinks and oversized step in shower. Covered patio with ceiling fan makes great outdoor living space. Large private yard & full 2 car garage out back! Minutes to GBT & 75, and Dart. 3D Virtual Tour. Apply Online $50 fee per adult