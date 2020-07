Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming light and bright home with open floor plan, split bedroom arrangement with master on one side and two beds and full bath on other side of home. Large kitchen and dining open to living area. Large covered porch and spacious fenced backyard. Two car attached garage. Very well maintained! Must see!