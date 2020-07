Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, split floor plan with open living and dining room. Nice front and back yard. Close to 35 off of 46 lots of shopping close by. The home will have some repairs done once the tenants move out of the property.