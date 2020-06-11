All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

909 Crystal Brook Cove

909 Crystal Brook Cv · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 Crystal Brook Cv, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 909 Crystal Brook Cove · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
guest parking
2 Weeks FREE Rent! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Live Minutes from Faust St Bridge & Guadalupe River! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent Off of First Full Month's Rent! This Spacious 2 Story Townhome is Located Just Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! Packed with Amenities, This Beauty Features: Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-In Closets, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs Must Be Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Capstone Floorplan.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3Y817A84jd3

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4575985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Crystal Brook Cove have any available units?
909 Crystal Brook Cove has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Crystal Brook Cove have?
Some of 909 Crystal Brook Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Crystal Brook Cove currently offering any rent specials?
909 Crystal Brook Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Crystal Brook Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Crystal Brook Cove is pet friendly.
Does 909 Crystal Brook Cove offer parking?
Yes, 909 Crystal Brook Cove does offer parking.
Does 909 Crystal Brook Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Crystal Brook Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Crystal Brook Cove have a pool?
No, 909 Crystal Brook Cove does not have a pool.
Does 909 Crystal Brook Cove have accessible units?
No, 909 Crystal Brook Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Crystal Brook Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Crystal Brook Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Crystal Brook Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Crystal Brook Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
