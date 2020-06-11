909 Crystal Brook Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking guest parking

2 Weeks FREE Rent! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Live Minutes from Faust St Bridge & Guadalupe River! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent Off of First Full Month's Rent! This Spacious 2 Story Townhome is Located Just Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! Packed with Amenities, This Beauty Features: Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-In Closets, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs Must Be Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Capstone Floorplan.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3Y817A84jd3



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4575985)