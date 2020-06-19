907 Langesmill Drive

Amenities

Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Home Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard. CISD. 1 Pet Max, 40lb Max.



*Must Provide Proof of Renter's Insurance*