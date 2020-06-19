All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

907 Langesmill Drive

907 Langesmill Br · No Longer Available
Location

907 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Home Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard. CISD. 1 Pet Max, 40lb Max.

*Must Provide Proof of Renter's Insurance*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Langesmill Drive have any available units?
907 Langesmill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 907 Langesmill Drive have?
Some of 907 Langesmill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Langesmill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 Langesmill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Langesmill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Langesmill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 907 Langesmill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 907 Langesmill Drive does offer parking.
Does 907 Langesmill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Langesmill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Langesmill Drive have a pool?
No, 907 Langesmill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 907 Langesmill Drive have accessible units?
No, 907 Langesmill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Langesmill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Langesmill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Langesmill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Langesmill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
