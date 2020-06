Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Beautifully maintained home near the heart of New Braunfels. Entertaining comes easy in the sunlit open concept family room with wood burning fireplace and it doesn't stop there! Extend your gatherings outdoors to the covered back patio. This "LIKE NEW" retreat features a spacious master suite with double vanity and separate tub and shower, study with french doors, and XL flex space upstairs. Home is available for lease to purchase.