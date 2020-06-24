871 Mayberry Mill

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 bedroom/3 full bath house with master bedroom and in-law suite on first floor. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large living room/dining room on the first floor. Three bedrooms with game/family room on the second floor. Master bedroom's bath has double sinks and upgraded shower. Three bedrooms on the second floor share double sinks bath.