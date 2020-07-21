Old world charm home w/ the coveted real hardwood floors except in baths & kitchen which is quaint in black/white retro style w/ tiled countertops & of course a gas stove.Each bath is so inviting-they have kept the original pale blue tile & the larger even has the bathroom heater in the wall! A brick gas fireplace in the living room.There is a special treat–fully cedar paneled closet. It is nice to see a wonderful older cottage renewed and ready to be enjoyed.There are no island Privilages w/this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 585 Lakeview Circle have any available units?
585 Lakeview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 585 Lakeview Circle have?
Some of 585 Lakeview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Lakeview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
585 Lakeview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.