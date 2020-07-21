585 Lakeview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Old world charm home w/ the coveted real hardwood floors except in baths & kitchen which is quaint in black/white retro style w/ tiled countertops & of course a gas stove.Each bath is so inviting-they have kept the original pale blue tile & the larger even has the bathroom heater in the wall! A brick gas fireplace in the living room.There is a special treat–fully cedar paneled closet. It is nice to see a wonderful older cottage renewed and ready to be enjoyed.There are no island Privilages w/this property.