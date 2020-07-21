All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
585 Lakeview Circle
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

585 Lakeview Circle

585 Lakeview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

585 Lakeview Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Old world charm home w/ the coveted real hardwood floors except in baths & kitchen which is quaint in black/white retro style w/ tiled countertops & of course a gas stove.Each bath is so inviting-they have kept the original pale blue tile & the larger even has the bathroom heater in the wall! A brick gas fireplace in the living room.There is a special treat–fully cedar paneled closet. It is nice to see a wonderful older cottage renewed and ready to be enjoyed.There are no island Privilages w/this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Lakeview Circle have any available units?
585 Lakeview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 585 Lakeview Circle have?
Some of 585 Lakeview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Lakeview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
585 Lakeview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Lakeview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 585 Lakeview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 585 Lakeview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 585 Lakeview Circle offers parking.
Does 585 Lakeview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Lakeview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Lakeview Circle have a pool?
No, 585 Lakeview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 585 Lakeview Circle have accessible units?
No, 585 Lakeview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Lakeview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 Lakeview Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Lakeview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Lakeview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
