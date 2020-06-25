570 Ridgewood Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

One of a Kind Find! Spacious 3/1.5 Home Inside the Loop! Live Close to the Comal River! - One of a Kind Find! Spacious 3/1.5 Home Inside the Loop! Live Close to the Comal River! This Home Features a Gas Stove/Oven Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, Open Floorplan, Hardwood/Vinyl Flooring, Storage Shed Access, Mature Trees, Covered Patio, and Chain Link Fenced Backyard! CISD. No Pets, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5105988)