554 Lee St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the Heart of Downtown New Braunfels! Charming 2/1 Home Available NOW! - Live in the Heart of Downtown New Braunfels! Charming 2/1 Home Available NOW! Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl/Hardwood Flooring, Open Floorplan, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Mature Trees, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Access to Storage Shed, and Spacious Covered Front Porch! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 25lbs Max OR 1 Pet Max, Over 25lbs.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5685850)