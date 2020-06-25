All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

554 Lee St

554 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

554 Lee Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Live in the Heart of Downtown New Braunfels! Charming 2/1 Home Available NOW! - Live in the Heart of Downtown New Braunfels! Charming 2/1 Home Available NOW! Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl/Hardwood Flooring, Open Floorplan, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Mature Trees, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Access to Storage Shed, and Spacious Covered Front Porch! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 25lbs Max OR 1 Pet Max, Over 25lbs.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5685850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Lee St have any available units?
554 Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 554 Lee St have?
Some of 554 Lee St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
554 Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Lee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 Lee St is pet friendly.
Does 554 Lee St offer parking?
No, 554 Lee St does not offer parking.
Does 554 Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Lee St have a pool?
No, 554 Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 554 Lee St have accessible units?
No, 554 Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 554 Lee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 Lee St does not have units with air conditioning.

