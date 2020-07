Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a must see with a fabulous floor plan. It offers 2 master suites and 2 living areas. One up and one down and still offers a split floor plan upstairs. The island kitchen offer granite counter tops, fridge and eat in kitchen. The home is located in a cul de sac with a large back yard with mature trees and covered patio. Washer and dryer included.